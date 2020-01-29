No dearth of money, but lack of intent in governments: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said his experience of five years in government says that country has been deliberately kept illiterate and poor in the last 70 years and there was no dearth of money, but lack of right intention in the governments.

Kejriwal was responding to a tweet from actor Kamal Haasan who shared a video of the Delhi Chief Minister and said "do not just follow this leader, emulate him".

Haasan said this was not an advice.

"This is a challenge. Take it, I have. He is a leader, so are you, so am I. I salute my brother in arms," said the actor-turned-politician.

Responding to Haasan, Kejriwal tweeted: "My experience of five years shows that our country has been deliberately kept illiterate and poor in the last 70 yrs. There is no dearth of money in the govt. All that u need is the right INTENT."

Delhi is going to polls on February 8.