Home Cities Delhi

Three suspected cases of coronavirus at RML hospital in Delhi

A state government health official said that regular meetings are being held regarding the developing situation.

Published: 29th January 2020 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2020 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

Ram Manohar Lohia hospitalRam Manohar Lohia hospital

Ram Manohar Lohia hospitalRam Manohar Lohia hospital

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Union Health Ministry is taking up more precautionary measures against the novel coronavirus after reports of three suspected cases came up in Ram Manohar Lohia hospital. According to Minakshi Bhardwaj, the Medical Superintendent of the RML hospital three men have been admitted in the hospital aged between 24-48.

“These are only suspect cases. But we didn’t want to take any chance and therefore they have been kept in a special ward. Doctors are observing them and they will remain admitted for a few more days. They came with complaints of respiratory problem. The patients had come from China and are residents of NCR region,” she told the newspaper. Meanwhile, AIIMS has also made separate cubicles for patients who might be affected by the virus. 

Separate beds have also been kept ready to provide treatment to them. A state government health official said that regular meetings are being held regarding the developing situation. As per the Centre, screening of passengers with travel history from China has been extended to 13 more airports, taking the total to 20. The Health Ministry is also procuring more thermal scanners. “Four more labs, besides NIV Pune have been geared up for testing clinical samples. Ministry of Shipping has initiated screening at all major ports,” the ministry said in a statement. Till Tuesday, 155 flights were screened (total cumulative passengers 33,552). 

Samples of 20 passengers have so far been tested by NIV Pune, all of which were found to be negative.
The Health Ministry further stated that it is reviewing the preparedness and screening in all states daily through video conferences with Chief Secretaries and Health Secretaries. The ministry has also made a formal request to China for facilitating the evacuation of Indian nationals from Wuhan.  As a precautionary measure, people should maintain good standards of hand hygiene, avoid travelling in crowded places and use masks. Any person having slight symptoms of cough, fever and weakness should immediately report to the nearest health facility.

Precautionary measures
People should maintain good standards of hand hygiene, avoid travelling in crowded places and use masks. Any person having slight symptoms of cough, fever and weakness should report to the nearest health facility.

Three suspected cases of novel coronavirus were reported at Ram Manohar Lohia hospital | Express

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ram Manohar Lohia hospital Coronavirus delhi China
India Matters
Can no-mobile-phone phobia be the next epidemic to afflict us?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Railways to adopt airlines' idea of banning unruly passengers
For representational purposes
Bangladeshi 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' seeks to reunite Indian man with parents
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, sister join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal joins BJP
NAMMA METRO CHUGS ALONG, BUT SLOWLY: The Bengaluru Metro came closer to its longpromised ridership of 5 lakh commuters per day by clocking its highest-ever ridership of 4,83,103. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation fare revenue crossed Rs 1 crore daily. The last train departure time has been extended to 12 am, and will be extended by 35 more minutes from January 1. Work related to Phase-II of Namma Metro continued throughout the year, with construction work taking place across the city. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Congested Bengaluru going the China way?
Gallery
With the novel coronavirus leading to over 100 fatalities in China, people need to be extra cautious while making their travel plans, be it an international conference abroad or a vacation. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
When he started playing football, Buffon was not a goalkeeper but a midfielder. Later, he gave the position in front of the post a shot as running around with the ball made him very tired. (Photo | AFP)
Gianluigi Buffon birthday: Cliches apart, 8 facts about the Azzurri, Juventus legend
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp