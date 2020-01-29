Three suspected cases of coronavirus at RML hospital in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Union Health Ministry is taking up more precautionary measures against the novel coronavirus after reports of three suspected cases came up in Ram Manohar Lohia hospital. According to Minakshi Bhardwaj, the Medical Superintendent of the RML hospital three men have been admitted in the hospital aged between 24-48.

“These are only suspect cases. But we didn’t want to take any chance and therefore they have been kept in a special ward. Doctors are observing them and they will remain admitted for a few more days. They came with complaints of respiratory problem. The patients had come from China and are residents of NCR region,” she told the newspaper. Meanwhile, AIIMS has also made separate cubicles for patients who might be affected by the virus.

Separate beds have also been kept ready to provide treatment to them. A state government health official said that regular meetings are being held regarding the developing situation. As per the Centre, screening of passengers with travel history from China has been extended to 13 more airports, taking the total to 20. The Health Ministry is also procuring more thermal scanners. “Four more labs, besides NIV Pune have been geared up for testing clinical samples. Ministry of Shipping has initiated screening at all major ports,” the ministry said in a statement. Till Tuesday, 155 flights were screened (total cumulative passengers 33,552).

Samples of 20 passengers have so far been tested by NIV Pune, all of which were found to be negative.

The Health Ministry further stated that it is reviewing the preparedness and screening in all states daily through video conferences with Chief Secretaries and Health Secretaries. The ministry has also made a formal request to China for facilitating the evacuation of Indian nationals from Wuhan. As a precautionary measure, people should maintain good standards of hand hygiene, avoid travelling in crowded places and use masks. Any person having slight symptoms of cough, fever and weakness should immediately report to the nearest health facility.

