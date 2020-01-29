Very sad that BJP called me 'terrorist': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he faced many difficulties to help people and in return the BJP has called him a "terrorist".

Tagging a media report according to which BJP MP Parvesh Verma had allegedly called him a terrorist, Kejriwal said he has been working day and night towards the welfare of people.

पांच साल दिन रात मेहनत कर के दिल्ली के लिए काम किया। दिल्ली के लोगों के लिए अपना सब कुछ त्याग दिया। राजनीति में आने के बाद बहुत कठिनाइयों का सामना किया ताकि लोगों का जीवन बेहतर कर सकू। बदले में आज मुझे भारतीय जनता पार्टी आतंकवादी कह रही है ... बहुत दुख होता है https://t.co/WEhHtxZd8U — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 29, 2020

"Gave up everything for the people of Delhi. After joining politics, I faced many difficulties so that the life of the people could improve. Today in return, the Bharatiya Janata Party is calling me a terrorist . It is very sad," he said in a tweet.