Very sad that BJP called me 'terrorist': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Tagging a media report according to which BJP MP Parvesh Verma had allegedly called him a terrorist, Kejriwal said he has been working day and night towards the welfare of people.

Published: 29th January 2020 03:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2020 05:08 PM

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he faced many difficulties to help people and in return the BJP has called him a "terrorist".

"Gave up everything for the people of Delhi. After joining politics, I faced many difficulties so that the life of the people could improve. Today in return, the Bharatiya Janata Party is calling me a terrorist . It is very sad," he said in a tweet.

