AAP leaders protest outside EC office demanding FIR against BJP MP Parvesh Verma for 'terrorist' jibe

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Senior AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Pankaj Gupta sat on a protest outside the Election Commission of India office here with some of their supporters over BJP MP Parvesh Verma allegedly calling Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a "terrorist".

They were holding placards reading 'Delhi ke bete Kejriwal ko aatankwadi kahne wale par karwayee karo (take action against those who called Delhi's son Kejriwal a terrorist).

ALSO READ: Very sad that BJP called me 'terrorist': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

"We are demanding that an FIR be registered against Verma and strict action taken against him," Singh said outside the Nirvachan Sadan.

Gupta said the campaign ban imposed on Verma is not enough and an FIR should be registered against them.

On Wednesday, the AAP had filed a complaint with Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer against Verma, demanding registration of an FIR against him for his "terrorist" remark.