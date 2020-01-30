Delhi polls: AAP lines up 8000 meetings to counter BJP campaign

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To counter the raft of meetings by the BJP and a significant leg-up in the party’s campaign effort, the AAP has planned a blitzkrieg of its own. The party has lined up no less than 8,000 public meetings in the days leading up to the October 8 elections.

According to party officials, as many as 20,000 AAP workers would be deployed as part of its outreach programme in the coming days. They will take forward the party’s door-to-door campaign, ‘Mera Vote Kaam Ko, Seedhe Kejriwal Ko’, covering an estimated 50 lakh households in the national capital. They will also canvas at traffic stops and areas recording high footfall.

Having launched its campaign last year, the AAP seemed to be lagging BJP in the race to woo voters over the last one week, with the saffron party largely hogging the limelight and drawing the public eye with a wave of meetings across the national capital. As part of its campaign push, several top BJP leaders, including Union leaders and chief ministers, have been camping in the city over the last week, holding public meetings.

With just 11 days to go for polling, the AAP on Wednesday launched a new campaign with a singular aim of meeting every voter at least twice over the next 10 days.

The first part of the campaign involves a door-to-door outreach, covering 50 lakh households in a week. Two contingents of AAP volunteers have been mobilised for this purpose. While 20,000, with 300 for each constituency, have been drawn from the party’s exisiting structure, another 5,000 volunteers, mostly students and young professionals, have been roped in to meet the campaign target.

AAP nominees, star campaigners, as well as leaders at the state, district, assembly, ward and mandal levels, will hold public meetings. Four public meetings have been planned each day in each of the 272 wards of Delhi. The target is to take the number to 8,000 over the next week.