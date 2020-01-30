Home Cities Delhi

Delhi polls: AAP lines up 8000 meetings to counter BJP campaign

According to party officials, as many as 20,000 AAP workers would be deployed as part of its outreach programme in the coming days.

Published: 30th January 2020 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2020 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal holds a road show in favour of party nominee Raghav Chaddha in New Delhi on Wednesday | Parveen Negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To counter the raft of meetings by the BJP and a significant leg-up in the party’s campaign effort, the AAP has planned a blitzkrieg of its own. The party has lined up no less than 8,000 public meetings in the days leading up to the October 8 elections.

According to party officials, as many as 20,000 AAP workers would be deployed as part of its outreach programme in the coming days. They will take forward the party’s door-to-door campaign, ‘Mera Vote Kaam Ko, Seedhe Kejriwal Ko’, covering an estimated 50 lakh households in the national capital. They will also canvas at traffic stops and areas recording high footfall.

Having launched its campaign last year, the AAP seemed to be lagging BJP in the race to woo voters over the last one week, with the saffron party largely hogging the limelight and drawing the public eye with a wave of meetings across the national capital. As part of its campaign push, several top BJP leaders, including Union leaders and chief ministers, have been camping in the city over the last week, holding public meetings.

With just 11 days to go for polling, the AAP on Wednesday launched a new campaign with a singular aim of meeting every voter at least twice over the next 10 days.

The first part of the campaign involves a door-to-door outreach, covering 50 lakh households in a week. Two contingents of AAP volunteers have been mobilised for this purpose. While 20,000, with 300 for each constituency, have been drawn from the party’s exisiting structure, another 5,000 volunteers, mostly students and young professionals, have been roped in to meet the campaign target.

AAP nominees, star campaigners, as well as leaders at the state, district, assembly, ward and mandal levels, will hold public meetings. Four public meetings have been planned each day in each of the 272 wards of Delhi. The target is to take the number to 8,000 over the next week.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi polls Delhi elections AAP AAP meetings
India Matters
Can no-mobile-phone phobia be the next epidemic to afflict us?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Railways to adopt airlines' idea of banning unruly passengers
For representational purposes
Bangladeshi 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' seeks to reunite Indian man with parents
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, sister join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of State Bank of India (Photo | Reuters)
Current GDP growth not what India needs: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar
(Left) A man brandishes gun in Jamia area of Delhi, culprit has been detained by police and (right) Jamia Millia Islamia university student who got injured. (Photo | ANI, PTI)
Man shouts 'Ye lo azaadi'; shoots Jamia student protester in New Delhi
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp