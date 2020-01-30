AAP to approach EC against BJP's 'terrorist' remark

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party will approach the Election Commission against BJP MPs Parvesh Verma and Manoj Tiwari after Verma allegedly called Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a "terrorist".

Party leader Sanjay Singh told media that they have sought time from the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) to submit their complaint.

ALSO READ | People of Delhi will decide whether they see me as their son or a terrorist: Kejriwal hits back at BJP

"We haven't got any appointment, but we will file the complaint against Tiwari and Verma for calling Kejriwal a 'terrorist'," Singh said.

He claimed that the people of Delhi were hurt by the BJP's statement.

"The people are hurt with BJP's statement. The EC should deal this with strictness. This is an insult to Delhi's two crore population," Singh added.