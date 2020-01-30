AAP writes to EC regarding ‘fake video’ of schools circulated by BJP

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to the Election Commission regarding alleged fake videos of eight Delhi public schools circulated by the BJP on social media.

Senior leaders Sanjay Singh and Pankaj Gupta approached the election body seeking intervention and demanded that Home Minister Amit Shah, who is leading the Delhi campaign from the front, should be banned from campaigning.

Earlier, attacking the Aam Aadmi Party, Home Minister Shah had said that BJP MPs found Delhi government schools in a “miserable” condition during their visit and that this had “exposed” Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s claims of “revolution in education”.

Shah had posted on Twitter a video compilation of the visits by the BJP MPs from Delhi to the schools, who was recently invited by Kejriwal to see for himself the changes in Delhi government schools after the Union Minister had questioned the AAP government’s claims of educational reforms in his public meetings.

Kejriwal and education minister Manish Sisodia retorted to Shah by digging deep into the videos and alleging that they were “fake”.

They accused the BJP of insulting the hard work of children, parents and teachers of the schools involved.

Showing the video of the gate of the same school that BJP MP Gautam Gambhir had visited, Sisodia read out a public notice pasted on the gate.

“The video clearly shows that the school had been shifted to another building from October 2019. I have the demolition orders of this school and the public notice has also been placed at the gate of the school. When Gautam Gambhir went to make a video of this school, he must have seen this truth. But he chose not to read it.

He must have been distracted by the from Jalebi Chowk next door in Kalyanpuri,” Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said.

EC orders removal of bjp leaders

The Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday ordered the removal of BJP leaders Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma from the list of star campaigners for Delhi polls over their controversial remarks. The EC’s decision won’t stop the two party leaders from campaigning in the national capital for the Assembly election. However Thakur and Verma are barred from availing the benefits which are provided to a star campaigner until the EC makes a final decision. Following the development though, the demand by BJP candidates for Thakur to campaign in their constituencies has increased. Verma meanwhile, claimed that he received a death threat from an unknown caller. Verma posted a screenshot on Twitter of the call that he claimed he received at 8.11 am.