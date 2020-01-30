After Kamal Haasan, TMC leader Derek O'Brien supports AAP

NEW DELHI: After Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan came out in support of Arvind Kejriwal, All India Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien on Thursday urged people to vote for the Aam Aadmi Party.

The Rajya Sabha MP from West Bengal released a video on Twitter seeking vote for the AAP.

In the 0.41-minute video, he specifically asked people to vote for AAP's Rajendra Nagar candidate Raghav Chadha, and added: "Vote for Arvind Kejriwal and all the AAP candidates in Delhi."

The TMC's support to AAP came days after actor-turned-politician Haasan shared a video of the Delhi Chief Minister and said: "Do not just follow this leader, emulate him".

Haasan said this was not a piece of advice but "a challenge. Take it, I have. He is a leader, so are you, so am I. I salute my brother in arms," Haasan said.

Both the TMC and Haasan have been supporting the AAP over several issues, including the sit-in at Raj Niwas by Kejriwal and his cabinet colleagues in June 2018.

