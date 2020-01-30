Akalis back in play for Delhi election as BJP chief irons out differences

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH/NEW DELHI: BJP national president JP Nadda on Wednesday got the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) to pledge its support to BP candidates in the Delhi Assembly elections.

A miffed SAD had withdrawn from the polls after BJP offered it only three seats against its demand for 8.

Nadda who met SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal said the alliance was alive and intact. “The alliance is not just a political one but bound by emotions for peace. Misunderstandings due to a communication gap between the two parties had now been sorted out,” Sukhbir said.

“The alliance was never broken. SAD just said that it is not fighting the assembly polls in Delhi,” he added, while clarifying that the party was with BJP on the CAA.

“Our party supports the CAA. We went to Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah for granting citizenship to Sikhs who have been subjected to persecution in Pakistan and Afghanistan,” he said.

Last week, Akali Dal leader and Rajouri Garden MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa had said that the decision not to contest the polls was taken after the BJP asked SAD to change its stand on CCA.

The SAD had asked the BJP to accommodate persecuted Muslims also under the CAA.

In Delhi, the SAD-BJP combine have been contesting together since 1993 when the saffron outfit left three seats — Adarsh Nagar, Rajouri Garden, and Shahdara — to SAD.

Later, one more seat – Kalkaji — was added. In 2015, SAD had contested two seats on its own and rest on BJP’s symbol.