Anyone who breaks law must be taken to task, says Kiren Rijiju on Jamia firing

NEW DELHI: Anybody who breaks the law must be taken to task, said Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday after a boy opened fire in Jamia area here in which one student was injured.

"Anybody who breaks the law must be taken to task, it's simple as that. Anyone who does this should be taken to task. Nobody is bigger than law or bigger than the country," Rijiju said.

Praveer Ranjan, Special Commissioner of Police met Jamia Millia Islamia student Shadab Farooq, who was injured in the firing incident, at AIIMS Trauma Centre.



"We have checked the injured and pellet has been removed from his arm. As per doctors he is stable. Police couldn't react immediately as the incident happened in split second but soon police overpowered him. The case has been transferred to Crime Branch," Ranjan said.

Joint Commissioner of Police Devesh Shrivastava said that an FIR has been registered against the person who opened fire under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act.



Students and alumni of Jamia Millia Islamia University also reached New Friends Colony police station to lodge a complaint against the accused.

The Delhi Police have taken the minor accused in their custody and is being interrogated.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to the Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik and instructed him to take strict action in the firing incident.

"Today I have spoken to the Delhi Police Commissioner on the firing incident that has taken place in Delhi and instructed them to take strict action. The Central government will not tolerate any such incident. It will be taken seriously and the culprit will not be spared," he tweeted.