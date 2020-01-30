Case registered against gunman at Shaheen Bagh

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Police have registered a case against a man who at Shaheen Bagh threatened the anti-CAA protesters, officials said on Wednesday. The incident which was caught on tape and later went viral on social media shows the man brandishing a gun at the protest site on Tuesday. He was soon overpowered by the protesters. Officials said that the man has been identified as Mohammad Luqman (50), a building contractor and resident of Shaheen Bagh.

Taking cognizance of the incident, a case was registered under section 336 (Act endangering life or personal safety of other) and 506 (Criminal Intimidation) of Indian Penal Code and Arms Act, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast), Chinmoy Biswal said, “After this incident came to light, we registered a case and are investigating it on the basis of facts.”

The accused climbed up the stage around 3 pm and asked people to end their agitation. He was, however, overpowered by other protestors and taken away from the site.The police said, the man had gone to the protest site along with a group of people to request the protestors to re-open a section of the blocked road for traffic and that he was carrying a licensed pistol. However, they added that an investigation is underway to ascertain the exact sequence of events.

The protest against the Citizenship law at Shaheen Bagh, primarily led by women, has been going on for over a month now. The protests have also been criticised for blocking the road and causing inconvenience to motorists and schoolchildren.

