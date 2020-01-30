Home Cities Delhi

Case registered against gunman at Shaheen Bagh

Investigation underway to ascertain the exact sequence of events

Published: 30th January 2020 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2020 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

Protesters during a demonstration against CAA, NRC and NPR at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Police have registered a case against a man who at Shaheen Bagh threatened the anti-CAA protesters, officials said on Wednesday. The incident which was caught on tape and later went viral on social media shows the man brandishing a gun at the protest site on Tuesday. He was soon overpowered by the protesters. Officials said that the man has been identified as Mohammad Luqman (50), a building contractor and resident of Shaheen Bagh.

Taking cognizance of the incident, a case was registered under section 336 (Act endangering life or personal safety of other) and 506 (Criminal Intimidation) of Indian Penal Code and Arms Act, police said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast), Chinmoy Biswal said, “After this incident came to light, we registered a case and are investigating it on the basis of facts.”

ALSO READ | CAA stir: Armed man threatens Shaheen Bagh protesters to end agitation, overpowered

The accused climbed up the stage around 3 pm and asked people to end their agitation. He was, however, overpowered by other protestors and taken away from the site.The police said, the man had gone to the protest site along with a group of people to request the protestors to re-open a section of the blocked road for traffic and that he was carrying a licensed pistol. However, they added that an investigation is underway to ascertain the exact sequence of events.

The protest against the Citizenship law at Shaheen Bagh, primarily led by women, has been going on for over a month now. The protests have also been criticised for blocking the road and causing inconvenience to motorists and schoolchildren.

Over a month now but in no mood to stop  
The protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at Shaheen Bagh, primarily led by women, has been going on for over one month now. The protests have been criticised for blocking a major road and causing inconvenience to motorists and schoolchildren

(With agency inputs)

