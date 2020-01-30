Delhi polls: Congress reaches out to Kalkaji slum dwellers

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Congress held a campaign programme at the slums of south Delhi’s Kalkaji constituency on Wednesday. Party MLAs from Himachal Pradesh, workers and supporters interacted with locals. Congress candidate Shivani Chopra, who has been holding meetings across the constituency, also sent across her message which was beamed on a giant screen.

“We are here to support the Congress party. People know that AAP is fooling them in the name of freebies. How long can they afford to give handouts? The BJP, on the other hand is only dependent on polarisation. People will rise against them. They need a party that will take everyone along and the Congress is the one,” Ram Lal Thakur, Congress MLA from Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh, said.