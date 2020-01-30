Delhi Police conducts assessment to ascertain feasibility of conducting elections at Shaheen Bagh

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has conducted an assessment to ascertain the feasibility of holding elections at Shaheen Bagh, where a protest against the new citizenship law is underway for over a month, officials said on Thursday.

Special Commissioner (Intelligence) Praveer Ranjan said the assessment was done at the highest level to ensure polling in the area is completed smoothly.

The chief electoral officer and the Election Commission have reviewed the situation.

Alternative routes have been planned for the movement of election officials and material, Ranjan said.

Talks are on with the protesters to maintain peace and efforts are being made to ensure a conducive atmosphere for voting, he said.

People protesting on the road have cooperated with police, he said.

The police officer said a person carrying a pistol climbed a makeshift stage at the protest-site a few days ago.

A case has been registered against him, his pistol seized and the district police may recommend cancellation of his arms licence.

Hundreds of women have been protesting since December 15 on a stretch of the Kalindi Kunj Road which connects Noida and Delhi.

The protest has found space in the campaigning for the Delhi Assembly election scheduled for February 8, with the BJP sharpening its attack on the protesters.