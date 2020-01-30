Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Police conducts assessment to ascertain feasibility of conducting elections at Shaheen Bagh

Special Commissioner (Intelligence) Praveer Ranjan said the assessment was conducted at the highest level to ensure that polling in the area goes off smoothly.

Published: 30th January 2020 05:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2020 05:55 PM   |  A+A-

Protestors participate in a demonstration against Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi.(Photo | PTI)

Protesters during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has conducted an assessment to ascertain the feasibility of holding elections at Shaheen Bagh, where a protest against the new citizenship law is underway for over a month, officials said on Thursday.

Special Commissioner (Intelligence) Praveer Ranjan said the assessment was done at the highest level to ensure polling in the area is completed smoothly.

ALSO READ: Shaheen Bagh hub of treason, says BJP leader Tajinder Singh Bagga

The chief electoral officer and the Election Commission have reviewed the situation.

Alternative routes have been planned for the movement of election officials and material, Ranjan said.

Talks are on with the protesters to maintain peace and efforts are being made to ensure a conducive atmosphere for voting, he said.

People protesting on the road have cooperated with police, he said.

The police officer said a person carrying a pistol climbed a makeshift stage at the protest-site a few days ago.

A case has been registered against him, his pistol seized and the district police may recommend cancellation of his arms licence.

Hundreds of women have been protesting since December 15 on a stretch of the Kalindi Kunj Road which connects Noida and Delhi.

The protest has found space in the campaigning for the Delhi Assembly election scheduled for February 8, with the BJP sharpening its attack on the protesters.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Police Delhi elections Shaheen Bagh
India Matters
Chief Economic Advisor KV Subramanian at a press meet on Economic Survey 2018-19 in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Growth has bottomed out, GDP for FY21 seen at 6-6.5%: Economic Survey
Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of State Bank of India (Photo | Reuters)
India cannot afford to grow at a rate lower than 8 percent: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar
President Ram Nath Kovind delivering a speech in the Central Hall of Parliament. (Photo | Youtube videograb)
CAA 'historic', it has fulfilled Gandhi ji's wish: President Ram Nath Kovind
Rangers Women FC signed the 29-year-old national team forward Ngangom Bala Devi for 18 months. (Photo | Twitter)
Hope more players will follow me to Europe: Bala Devi on her Rangers FC stint

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi address the media at Parliament House on the first first day of Budget session in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Budget 2020: PM Modi says focus mainly on economic issues
Congress and DMK leaders staging a Protest demonstration against CAA and NRC at the Parliament House in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Congress holds 'Save India' placards at Parliament ahead of Budget
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp