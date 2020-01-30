Home Cities Delhi

Delhi police stops yatra for unity and to 'save' constitution, detains participants

The 'Bharat Jodo Samvidhan Bachao Yatra' was scheduled to begin from Gandhi Smriti museum near Rajghat here on Thursday morning but police denied permission, Swaraj India said.

Published: 30th January 2020 12:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2020 12:54 PM   |  A+A-

A man passes by a wall with graffiti about the recently amended Citizenship Act, outside Jamia Millia Islamia (File Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A march for unity of the country and to "save" the Constitution was allegedly stopped by Delhi Police and some participants were detained near Gandhi Smriti on Thursday.

The 'Bharat Jodo Samvidhan Bachao Yatra' was scheduled to begin from Gandhi Smriti museum near Rajghat here on Thursday morning but police denied permission and detained its participants, Swaraj India president Yogendra Yadav said.

The 'yatra' to visit various parts of the country was planned by social and political activists including Yadav, Narmada Bacaho Andolan leader Dr Sunilam and leaders of various political parties.

"Permission was taken for the Yatra. But, the police all of a sudden denied permission yesterday. The participants of Yatra were misbehaved (with), detained and taken to Mandir Marg police station," Yadav said in a tweet.

A senior police officer said a few persons were detained as they tried to take out the march without permission.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bharat Jodo Samvidhan Bachao Yatra Gandhi Smriti museum Swaraj India Yogendra Yadav Citizenship Act CAA NRC NPR
India Matters
Chief Economic Advisor KV Subramanian at a press meet on Economic Survey 2018-19 in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Growth has bottomed out, GDP for FY21 seen at 6-6.5%: Economic Survey
Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of State Bank of India (Photo | Reuters)
India cannot afford to grow at a rate lower than 8 percent: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar
President Ram Nath Kovind delivering a speech in the Central Hall of Parliament. (Photo | Youtube videograb)
CAA 'historic', it has fulfilled Gandhi ji's wish: President Ram Nath Kovind
Rangers Women FC signed the 29-year-old national team forward Ngangom Bala Devi for 18 months. (Photo | Twitter)
Hope more players will follow me to Europe: Bala Devi on her Rangers FC stint

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi address the media at Parliament House on the first first day of Budget session in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Budget 2020: PM Modi says focus mainly on economic issues
Congress and DMK leaders staging a Protest demonstration against CAA and NRC at the Parliament House in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Congress holds 'Save India' placards at Parliament ahead of Budget
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp