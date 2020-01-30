Delhi's law & order deteriorating, please take care of it: CM Kejriwal to Amit Shah on Jamia firing

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Reacting to the Jamia firing incident, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday asked Home Minister Amit Shah to take care of the "deteriorating" law and order situation in Delhi.

Kejriwal's statement came through a tweet replying to a post by Shah in which the home minister said he has directed Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik to take strict action in the case.

"What is happening in Delhi? The law and order is deteriorating. Please take care of Delhi's law and order," Kejriwal said in the tweet.

Earlier today, a student from Jamia Millia Islamia was injured when a man opened fire at a group of protesters on Thursday afternoon, triggering panic, eyewitnesses said.

The accused was apprehended by the police immediately after the incident. According to police, the man was standing among the protesters and came out to point his countrymade pistol at the crowd.

In a viral video, he can be seen chanting slogans of Jai Shri Ram and threatening the protesters -- mainly Jamia students, screaming "dete azadi tumko" (will give you freedom).

The policemen, in the meantime, surrounded and caught hold of him.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Southeast, Chinmoy Biswal said that Gopal was being interrogated and investigations in the case are on. He said that a medical report of the injured was awaited.

A university official said the victim was Shadab Farooq, a second-semester student of MA Mass Communication.

