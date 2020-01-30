Home Cities Delhi

India, Near your homes

Poppin’s Hotal’s food menu mostly sticks to the lower half of India, coasting along the Konkan and the Malabar, while not forgetting the mainland

Published: 30th January 2020 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2020 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Chef Sabyasachi Gorai

By Shantanu David 
Express News Service

Earlier the joke was that Saby’s copied all his dad’s recipes for Lavaash, and now the joke is that Saby’s dyslexic so he can’t even spell his restaurant’s name right,” says Chef Sabyasachi Gorai (known universally as Chef Saby), when discussing why he named his new venture Poppin’s Hotal. As it turns out, the Poppins is a reflection of a simpler time in India, when we looked inwards for all our sustenance, including homegrown candy like Poppins. It also helps that the many vibrant colours and flavours of the sweet still came closely packed together, despite their obvious differences, much like the variegated cuisines of India. The Hotal is an ode to the bold, and usually misspelled, signs that used to adorn the frontages of roadside eateries and small-town restaurants.

The food menu, which changes every three or four months, sticks mostly to the lower half of India in this particular iteration, coasting along the Konkan and the Malabar, as well as around the major ports in the Bay of Bengal and Rann of Kutch, while not forgetting to make inroads into the mainland. So expect dishes from cities and regions as varied as Mangalore and Mumbai to Kolkata and Indore. And given the remarkably reasonable alcohol prices, the dipsomaniac has as much cause to celebrate as the dining enthusiast.

We begin with the Mathri Bharta, Chilly Cheese Spring Rolls, Empire Fried Chicken, Gwalior “Slims”, and Tawa Fish Naked Masala. Now before you start judging, you should also know that almost every item on the menu is served as half/full, so you can go whole hog, without devastating your waistline or your wallet.

The Mathri Bharta is via a Marwari connection of the chef, based on a friend’s mum recipe and comprising of a smoky baigan bharta, redolent with spices, and just begging to be scooped up by the accompanying fresh, crisp mathri. The Spring Rolls, a la Kolkata, are far more subtle than we anticipate, and instead of being oily, deep fried cigar rolls stuffed with cheese, are far lighter, almost dosa like in texture, while still as gooey and delicious in the middle as only Amul cheese can be.

The Empire Fried Chicken, named after a proprietary dish from Bengaluru, comes with more of a crunch, with small pieces of lightly marinated chicken (some with bone still remaining) coated in a dusting of batter, and would have us pop in to Poppins every day, if we were lucky enough to live nearby.

For our mains we get the Gowda Mutton Masala, Goan Pork Chilly Bafat, and the Andhra Green Chilli Chicken, all of which we intend to moderate with flaky Malabar Parrota. The pork, based on a Mangalorean Catholic masala mix which found its way to Goa, is peppery and palate pleasing to the extreme, while the Andhra chicken, despite its name, is spicy rather than hot, and comes in a vivid yet dark shade of green. Without getting political, we can also say that we enjoyed the Gowda mutton, inspired by Asia’s largest goat market in Karnataka, just as much as the chicken and pork.
Indeed, why can’t we all get along as well as the dishes here?

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chef Sabyasachi Gorai
India Matters
Can no-mobile-phone phobia be the next epidemic to afflict us?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Railways to adopt airlines' idea of banning unruly passengers
For representational purposes
Bangladeshi 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' seeks to reunite Indian man with parents
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, sister join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of State Bank of India (Photo | Reuters)
Current GDP growth not what India needs: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar
(Left) A man brandishes gun in Jamia area of Delhi, culprit has been detained by police and (right) Jamia Millia Islamia university student who got injured. (Photo | ANI, PTI)
Man shouts 'Ye lo azaadi'; shoots Jamia student protester in New Delhi
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp