Jamia student moves HC, seeks SIT probe into police crackdown

NEW DELHI: One of the students injured in violence at Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University, when police had entered the campus, moved the Delhi High Court on Wednesday seeking a court-monitored probe by a committee or an SIT into the incident.

The petition was moved by Md Minhajuddin who lost vision in one eye in the violence and is battling to save sight in the other.

His petition seeks compensation commensurate with his qualifications for the injury suffered by him, and also registration of an FIR against the police personnel involved in the incident.

The plea seeks directions to the Centre, the Delhi government and the police to bear expenses of his treatment and to provide him a permanent job commensurate with his qualifications.

In December last year, the national capital had witnessed violent scenes when several buses, motor-bikes and private vehicles were set ablaze during anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests near south Delhi’s Jamia Nagar area.

A major protest had taken place at Jamia Millia Islamia, as well. Police had put up barricades outside the campus to prevent protesters from marching to Parliament. They later entered the campus and fired tear gas shells, baton-charged the students and detained several protesters.’ Several students, including the petitioner, were injured in the crackdown.

Why take home exams if no classes were held? HC to JNU

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) what was the purpose of having online open book or home exams if classes have not been held. “Classes were not held. So what was the purpose of having exams if the students were not instructed? Purpose of exams is to evaluate what the students have learned. “But if, practically, no classes were held, then what are they being evaluated on? Are they being evaluated on what is written in books,” Justice Rajiv Shakdher asked the varsity.

