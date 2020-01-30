Home Cities Delhi

Jamia student moves HC, seeks SIT probe into police crackdown

The petition was moved by Md Minhajuddin who lost vision in one eye in the violence and is battling to save sight in the other.

Published: 30th January 2020 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2020 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Police resort to firing teargas shells and later entered the Jamia university campus in search of those who might have sneaked there, leading to panic among the residents. Till late evening, Jamia Nagar resonated with loud bangs of teargas shells fired by police to push back the protestors.

Delhi Police firing teargas shells after a protest march against CAA turns violent near Jamia University in Delhi. (File Photo | Arun Kumar P, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: One of the students injured in violence at Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University, when police had entered the campus, moved the Delhi High Court on Wednesday seeking a court-monitored probe by a committee or an SIT into the incident.

The petition was moved by Md Minhajuddin who lost vision in one eye in the violence and is battling to save sight in the other.

His petition seeks compensation commensurate with his qualifications for the injury suffered by him, and also registration of  an FIR against the police personnel involved in the incident.

The plea seeks directions to the Centre, the Delhi government and the police to bear expenses of his treatment and to provide him a permanent job commensurate with his qualifications.

In December last year, the national capital had witnessed violent scenes when several buses, motor-bikes and private vehicles were set ablaze during anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests near south Delhi’s Jamia Nagar area.

A major protest had taken place at Jamia Millia Islamia, as well. Police had put up barricades outside the campus to prevent protesters from marching to Parliament. They later entered the campus and fired tear gas shells, baton-charged the students and detained several protesters.’ Several students, including the petitioner, were injured in the crackdown.     

Why take home exams if no classes were held? HC to JNU
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) what was the purpose of having online open book or home exams if classes have not been held. “Classes were not held. So what was the purpose of having exams if the students were not instructed? Purpose of exams is to evaluate what the students have learned. “But if, practically, no classes were held, then what are they being evaluated on? Are they being evaluated on what is written in books,” Justice Rajiv Shakdher asked the varsity.      

(With agency inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jamia violence Jamia police action
India Matters
Can no-mobile-phone phobia be the next epidemic to afflict us?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Railways to adopt airlines' idea of banning unruly passengers
For representational purposes
Bangladeshi 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' seeks to reunite Indian man with parents
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, sister join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of State Bank of India (Photo | Reuters)
Current GDP growth not what India needs: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar
(Left) A man brandishes gun in Jamia area of Delhi, culprit has been detained by police and (right) Jamia Millia Islamia university student who got injured. (Photo | ANI, PTI)
Man shouts 'Ye lo azaadi'; shoots Jamia student protester in New Delhi
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp