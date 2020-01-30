Home Cities Delhi

SC dismisses curative plea of Nirbhaya case convict Akshay Kumar Singh

A bench comprising Justices N V Ramana, Arun Mishra, R F Nariman, R Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan also rejected convict Akshay Kumar Singh's plea seeking a stay of his execution.

Published: 30th January 2020 02:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2020 02:30 PM   |  A+A-

Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi at Supreme Court in New Delhi

Nirbhaya's mother and Father at Supreme Court in New Delhi. (File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Thursday dismissed the curative petition of one of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case saying "no case is made out".

The top court also rejected convict Akshay Kumar Singh's plea seeking stay of his execution.

"The application for oral hearing is rejected. The application for stay of execution of death sentence is also rejected," said the 5-judge bench which heard the plea in-chamber.

"We have gone through the Curative Petitions and the relevant documents. In our opinion, no case is made out within the parameters indicated in the decision of this Court in Rupa Ashok Hurra vs. Ashok Hurra & Another, reported in 2002 (4) SCC 388. Hence, the Curative Petitions are dismissed," the bench said.

The bench comprised Justices N V Ramana, Arun Mishra, R F Nariman, R Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan.

Akshay had filed a curative plea in the apex court Wednesday saying that capital punishment is being awarded by courts as "panacea" in the face of public pressure and public opinion on violence against women.

A curative petition is the last legal recourse available to a person in a court of law.

Akshay said the apex court "in its confidence of handing out the death penalty as 'proportional' punishment on the basis of how brutal the crime is, exposes the inconsistency of this court and all other criminal courts in this country that have handed out the death penalty as panacea for public pressure and public opinion on violence against women, despite no evidentiary link between its selective application and reduction in crime".

He also contended that as many as 17 cases involving rape and murder in which various three-judge benches of the apex court have commuted the sentence of death.

Akshay now has the option to move a mercy plea before the President.

He was the third convict to move the curative plea after Mukesh Kumar Singh and Vinay Kumar Sharma.

Curative petitions filed by Vinay and Mukesh in the case have already been dismissed by the apex court.

The fourth convict, Pawan Gupta, has not filed the curative petition, which he still can if he chooses.

The trial court on January 17 issued black warrants for the second time for the execution of all the four convicts in the case -- Mukesh (32), Pawan (25), Vinay (26) and Akshay (31) -- in Tihar jail at 6 am on February 1.

Earlier, on January 7, the court had fixed January 22 as the hanging date.

As of now, only Mukesh has exhausted all his legal remedies including the clemency plea which was dismissed by President Ram Nath Kovind on January 17 and the appeal against the rejection was thrown out by the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice R Banumathi on Wednesday held that "quick consideration" and "swift rejection" of Mukesh's mercy petition does not suggest non-application of mind or it being pre-determined.

Their victim, a 23-year-old physiotherapy intern who came to be known as "Nirbhaya" (the fearless), was gang-raped and savagely assaulted on the night of December 16, 2012, in a moving bus in South Delhi.

She died of her injuries a fortnight later in a Singapore hospital.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Akshay Kumar Singh Supreme Court Nirbhaya
India Matters
Chief Economic Advisor KV Subramanian at a press meet on Economic Survey 2018-19 in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Growth has bottomed out, GDP for FY21 seen at 6-6.5%: Economic Survey
Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of State Bank of India (Photo | Reuters)
India cannot afford to grow at a rate lower than 8 percent: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar
President Ram Nath Kovind delivering a speech in the Central Hall of Parliament. (Photo | Youtube videograb)
CAA 'historic', it has fulfilled Gandhi ji's wish: President Ram Nath Kovind
Rangers Women FC signed the 29-year-old national team forward Ngangom Bala Devi for 18 months. (Photo | Twitter)
Hope more players will follow me to Europe: Bala Devi on her Rangers FC stint

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi address the media at Parliament House on the first first day of Budget session in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Budget 2020: PM Modi says focus mainly on economic issues
Congress and DMK leaders staging a Protest demonstration against CAA and NRC at the Parliament House in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Congress holds 'Save India' placards at Parliament ahead of Budget
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp