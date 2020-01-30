Shaheen Bagh hub of treason: BJP leader Tajinder Singh Bagga

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga on Thursday courted controversy by dubbing Shaheen Bagh -- where women are spearheading a protest against CAA and NRC -- as a "hub of treason".

Bagga, who is the party candidate from the Hari Nagar segment and is the Delhi BJP spokesperson, claimed that a "surgical strike" would be done there on February 11 after the Delhi Assembly poll results are out.

In a tweet, Bagga said: "Supporters of Shaheen Bagh claimed at Jantar Mantar yesterday that the Indian Army kills its people, and even compared it with the Pakistani Army. Shaheen Bagh has become the hub of treason, surgical strike will happen there on February 11 soon after the results are declared."

This is not the first time that a BJP leader has stirred a controversy in the run-up to the February 8 polls.

Earlier this week, Delhi BJP MP Pravesh Singh Verma allegedly called Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a "terrorist". He also claimed that if the BJP returned to power in Delhi, it would not only clear Shaheen Bagh of anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act activists within an hour, but also remove within a month all mosques built on government land in his constituency. Verma represents West Delhi in the Lok Sabha.

Last week, the Election Commission barred BJP's Model Town candidate Kapil Mishra from campaigning on the charge of putting out inflammatory statements and tweets.