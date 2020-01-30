Home Cities Delhi

Tension in Delhi because of elections: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad on Jamia firing

Earlier today, Farooq, an MA Mass Communication student was injured after a boy opened fire in Jamia area, where protests were going on against the Citizenship Amendment Act.
 

Published: 30th January 2020 10:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2020 10:51 PM   |  A+A-

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad. (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad on Thursday evening reached AIIMS trauma centre to meet Jamia Millia Islamia student Shadab Farooq, who was injured in firing incident today and said that there was 'tension in Delhi because of the elections'.

However, Azad said that he was not allowed to meet the victim.

ALSO READ | Jamia firing: Police watched silently as man fired at protesters, say eyewitness

"I was not allowed to meet him. I don't know if FIR has been registered in the incident or not. I also don't know if he is doing well. There are many foundations on me. Reading Preamble of Indian Constitution is sedition here and firing is patriotism. This is what BJP did to the country. There are tension in Delhi because there are elections. I will come back to meet him," Bhim Army chief said.

Earlier today, Farooq, an MA Mass Communication student was injured after a boy opened fire in Jamia area, where protests were going on against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

ALSO READ | Jamia firing: Case of attempt to murder registered against shooter

Delhi Police have taken the minor accused in the custody.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to the Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik and instructed him to take strict action in the firing incident.

"Today I have spoken to the Delhi Police Commissioner on the firing incident that has taken place in Delhi and instructed them to take strict action. The Central government will not tolerate any such incident. It will be taken seriously and the culprit will not be spared," he tweeted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jamia firing Chandrashekhar Azad Bhim Army Chief Citizenship Amendment Act Delhi polls Delhi Assembly Elections
India Matters
Chief Economic Advisor KV Subramanian at a press meet on Economic Survey 2018-19 in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Growth has bottomed out, GDP for FY21 seen at 6-6.5%: Economic Survey
Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of State Bank of India (Photo | Reuters)
India cannot afford to grow at a rate lower than 8 percent: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar
President Ram Nath Kovind delivering a speech in the Central Hall of Parliament. (Photo | Youtube videograb)
CAA 'historic', it has fulfilled Gandhi ji's wish: President Ram Nath Kovind
Rangers Women FC signed the 29-year-old national team forward Ngangom Bala Devi for 18 months. (Photo | Twitter)
Hope more players will follow me to Europe: Bala Devi on her Rangers FC stint

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi address the media at Parliament House on the first first day of Budget session in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Budget 2020: PM Modi says focus mainly on economic issues
Congress and DMK leaders staging a Protest demonstration against CAA and NRC at the Parliament House in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Congress holds 'Save India' placards at Parliament ahead of Budget
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp