Yogi Adityanath to join Delhi poll campaign; will address rallies in Shaheen bagh, Jamia

Starting February 1, CM Yogi Adityanath would be joining the Delhi poll campaign for four days and will address a dozen rallies across the national capital.
 

Published: 30th January 2020 07:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2020 07:49 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: As the first phase of electioneering for the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls comes to an end, which saw party president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah campaigning in full swing, the onus of phase two of campaigning has come to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.

As per party sources, Yogi Adityanath, a much sought after star campaigner of the BJP after PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, will take command of electioneering in areas having majority of the population belonging to eastern UP and Bihar.

The sources claimed that Yogi was expected to address some of his rallies in Shaheen Bagh and Jamia localities amid ongoing fierce protests by women against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) for over a month now.

Yogi will address four rallies in Delhi on February 1 and two rallies on February 2. He will be addressing four rallies on February 3 and two on the following day. 

On February one, he is expected to address rallies in Karawal Nagar and Mustafabad followed by Adarsh Nagar, Narela, Rohini, Badali and Babana.

'Considering his strike rate in states like Karnataka, Rajasthan, Tripura and Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, Yogi Adityanath is in high demand to campaign for the party in Delhi,' said a senior BJP leader . 

His presence in the campaign for Delhi also gains significance as the capital city has influence of Uttar Pradesh on 40 per cent constituencies.
 

