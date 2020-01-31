Home Cities Delhi

AAP candidate leaves no stone unturned, holds daily public meets in constituency for Delhi polls

Well known in the constituency, the AAP member joined the Anna Hazare movement as an ordinary man climbing up the ladder to becoming a councillor.

AAP candidate from Kondli Kuldeep Kumar during one of his rallies

AAP candidate from Kondli Kuldeep Kumar during one of his rallies

By Siddhanta Mishra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After a promising performance as councillor from Kalyanpuri ward in East Delhi, Kuldeep Kumar is going all out to garner support by holding five to six public engagements daily which includes padyatra, nukaad sabhas, meeting with Resident welfare association members.

“I am seeking support from the people as they have supported AAP and Arvind Kejriwal for the last five years the government has taken great public welfare steps for the city. No government in the last seventy years has done what Kejriwal government did in five years. I am confident that the people of Kondli will fully support the AAP,” said Kumar.    

Well known in the constituency, the AAP member joined the Anna Hazare movement as an ordinary man climbing up the ladder to becoming a councillor. The leader was given responsibility as SC/ST wing president last year. The party replaced the sitting MLA from Kondli Assembly constituency Manoj Kumar after analysing feedback from the ground workers. 

“Kuldeep in not a face for us residents, the last MLA was not accessible to even their own workers leave alone common residents hence he was changed. Kondli is looking at one sided competition,” said Kaushal, a resident.

Comments

