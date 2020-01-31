Home Cities Delhi

AAP pulls in Maharashtra cadre for Delhi poll campaign

 If BJP has pumped in RSS cadre and star campaigners from outside the city, so has the Aam Aadmi Party, which has decided to fight elections on the development plank in Delhi.  

AAP

Image used for representation (Photo | PTI)

By Siddhanta Mishra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: If BJP has pumped in RSS cadre and star campaigners from outside the city, so has the Aam Aadmi Party, which has decided to fight elections on the development plank in Delhi.  Sugriv Munde from Maharashtra is a busy man these days as he has been deputed in East Delhi’s Kondli assembly constituency to the canvas through the area. Like Munde, Bhagwant Chavan and Nasir Khatib form a group of nine people have been stationed in Kondli for the next 10 days.

“Our motive is to convince 90 per cent of the voters of Delhi to vote for development work done in the last five years and continue it by electing AAP to power again,” said Munde, who joined party four years ago and has been active in Marathwada region.

Bhagwant Chavan who is from Aurangabad in Maharashtra said the win of Kuldeep Kumar who is fighting the election from AAP’s ticket is sure to win. “Our feedback is that people are miffed by the BJP’s negative campaign. They want to vote for a positive government which works for them,” said Chavan, who is a  senior citizen and volunteer for AAP’s Maharashtra unit. In the final leg of the campaign the party plans to reach all the 50 lakh households through door-to-door personal visits by party members.

