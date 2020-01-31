Akali Dal supporting BJP for political gain: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday lashed out at the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) for bartering away the Constitutional principles to promote their political interest, with their latest U-turn over supporting the BJP in the Delhi polls. Reacting to SAD president Sukhbir Badal’s latest statement that the party had thrown its weight behind the BJP in Delhi, the senior Congress leader said these flip-flops had nailed the Akali lies on their stand on the “unconstitutional and divisive” Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

Referring to Sukhbir’s explanation for the U-turn, Amarinder Singh demanded to know whether the Akalis had surrendered themselves to the BJP at the cost of the nation’s interest. “You owe an explanation to the people,” he told Sukhbir.

The SAD’s decision to backtrack on its earlier stand to extend its support to the BJP in Delhi just a week before the scheduled polls indicated that they had used CAA as a bargaining chip to secure some political gains, said the Chief Minister. This development, he said, clearly exposed the Akalis’ selfish intentions and the Badal family’s desperation to hold on to power as part of the ruling alliance at the Centre.

