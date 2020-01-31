Home Cities Delhi

BJP planning big disturbance on February 2 at Shaheen Bagh, Jamia Millia Islamia: AAP

Delhi BJP's media in-charge for polls Ashok Goyal, however, dismissed the claim as "nonsensical".

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The AAP claimed on Friday that the BJP is planning a "big disturbance" on February 2 in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Millia Islamia, where anti-CAA protests are underway and urged the Election Commission to take cognisance.

Speaking to reporters here, senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh claimed that he had proof and would approach the EC.

"I have proof. A lot of messages and videos are doing the rounds on WhatsApp. We are planning to approach the Election Commission with the proof," he said.

In his response, Goyal said the AAP was staring at a certain defeat in the Delhi polls and hence, was issuing "nonsensical" statements.

"(Delhi Chief Minister) Arvind Kejriwal, (Pakistan Prime Minister) Imran Khan and (Pakistan minister) Fawad Hussain are speaking the same language. They want to defeat Modi. Shaheen Bagh is AAP's own creation. They are staring at a certain defeat in Delhi polls so they issuing nonsense statements," Goyal said.

Singh, a Rajya Sabha MP, further claimed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah was behind the disturbance in Delhi.

"He encouraged a BJP minister to deliver hate speech and then violence breaks. A man walks openly with a gun in public and opens fire," he told reporters here.

"Shah is controlling the Delhi Police's hand. Law and order has gone from bad to worse after Shah took over. Now, they plan to do something big on February 2 at Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Millia Islamia. I wish to warn the people and the Election Commission," the AAP leader added.

He further claimed that the BJP was set to lose in the Delhi polls and hence, wanted to "postpone the elections" by disturbing the atmosphere.

