CAA protests, Shaheen Bagh stir alters Delhi poll arithmetic

The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and subsequent protests, including the one at Shaheen Bagh, have rearranged the political arithmetic in the national capital.

Students try to breach the police barricading during thier protest march against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens near Jamia Millia Islamia university in New Delhi Thursday Jan. 30 2020. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

Students try to breach the police barricading during thier protest march against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens near Jamia Millia Islamia university in New Delhi Thursday Jan. 30 2020. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By Parvez Sultan & Siddhanta Mishra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and subsequent protests, including the one at Shaheen Bagh, have rearranged the political arithmetic in the national capital.

The turnaround has transformed the assembly elections into a contest to win over the fence-sitters and about 12% Muslim votes, forcing the main players to go back to the drawing board.    

According to an internal survey of the BJP, about 30 per cent electorate in Delhi is still undecided and may even swing to the saffron fold.

Senior BJP functionaries said till two weeks ago, majority of the electoral population in the city had clarity over their ‘choice’, but they are now confused after the high-pitched CAA and Shaheen Bagh rhetoric by the party’s key campaigners.

Now, plans are afoot to tap such fence-sitters with an extensive outreach programme to knock at every door.

While the BJP is banking on the sizable floating voters to change its fortune, the Congress is pinning hopes on the minority electorate to retain its lost political turf. On the other hand, the ruling AAP is hopeful of retaining about 54% vote share, which it had wrested in 2015 assembly elections.

Muslims, who had been voting en bloc for the Congress, shifted their loyalty to the AAP in the last elections. Their presence is noteworthy in 10 assembly seats, and on six of these, they are in a position to influence the poll outcome. 

Unfazed by the calculations of its rivals, the AAP is confident that its vote share is intact. Party leaders said BJP’s bid to polarise the voters would fail as the basic issues of water, electricity and development had found resonance with the people.

BJP plan on undecided voters a bluff, says AAP

“We reject this theory of floating voters. AAP will get at least 50% votes in each constituency. It is difficult to say how many seats this number will translate into. But we are leading the (poll) race,” said an AAP office-bearer.    

Despite its landslide victory in the 2015 assembly elections, the AAP secured only 26 per cent votes in the 2017 municipal elections and only 18 per cent in the Lok Sabha polls last year.

This statistics has given hope to the Congress.

“The party hasn’t carried out any survey, but based on the voting pattern of Muslims in the last Lok Sabha elections, we are hoping that our traditional voter bank (minority) will return,” said a Congress leader, adding that the silence of AAP leaders, including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on CAA may damage the ruling party and benefit the grand old party.

The BJP is hoping so, too, since this would mean splitting of votes which, in turn, will benefit the party. Party leaders involved in the planning of the election campaign believe that a division in the minority votes is imminent and that would help the saffron outfit return to power in the city after 21 years.

“We were trailing. AAP leaders were speaking and BJP leaders were responding to their narrative. The tables are turned now. There is a neck-and-neck contest on all 60 seats,” said a senior BJP leader.

From ‘clarity’ to confusion

Senior BJP functionaries said till two weeks ago, majority of the electoral population in the city had clarity over their 'choice', but they are now confused after the high-pitched CAA and Shaheen Bagh rhetoric by the party's key campaigners

