Clusters to vote for work, not promises in Delhi polls

Mudita Girotra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Since the day the Union government cleared a proposal to accord ownership rights to residents of Delhi’s unauthorised colonies, all parties worth their weight in the city’s political landscape, have been trying to go one-up in the lead up to the Assembly polls. Among those living in these colonies, there are many who have no hopes from any of the political parties — BJP or AAP — that have fallen over each other- not just to woo the settlers but also appropriate credit for the move.

However, a majority of people living in these areas said that they would vote for AAP as it took up multiple initiatives in those colonies and in sectors of education and health. Savita Sharma, a housewife, said: “We have high hopes from Kejriwal ji. He is doing very good work. We have benefitted a lot from free facilities like electricity, water, buses.”

“He has made promises for colonies like ours. It is another reason for us to vote for him,” the 50-year-old said. There are an estimated 1,731 colonies in the city populated by non-affluent sections. These include Sangam Vihar, Kirari, Burari, Krishna Nagar and Najafgarh, among other areas. Those home to affluent sections number 69. They include Shanti Kunj in Mehrauli, Defence Enclave in Mahipalpur, Neb Sarai Extension in South Chhatarpur and Sainik Farms Western Avenue in central Delhi, among others. In total, the city is home to 1,797 unauthorised colonies, accounting for nearly a third of its population.

“This issue has been pending for decades. Promises are always made about developing our colonies but nothing happens in reality. Roads have never been constructed, sewers have never been covered. Five years is not sufficient for any party to take up such a huge task in such a large number of colonies,” said Tareen Koranga, 27, who runs a grocery shop.

For Ramkali Yadav, a resident of New Ashok Nagar, Kejrwal understood the troubles of people unlike others who were busy siphoning money. “He is someone who understands people. Others are just busy in gathering money for themselves. We would want them to come to power. Our locality will also be benefitted as roads will be built, sewers will be cleaned and covered,” she said.Her neighbour Rohit Kumar, 23, an engineer, said: “The promises that AAP made have almost been fulfilled. In our colony, a sewer line was laid. Signanges have been installed to direct visitors to houses. We are utilising their schemes. I attend free coaching class too.”

Fifty-year-old Anita Rani, who lives in Najafgarh, said that no party did anything but made promises. “They all come and make speeches. There is huge flooding in the area during rains. We will see who we vote for,” she said.