Delhi

Delhi election is India's internal matter, will not tolerate Pakistan's interference: CM Kejriwal 

Responding to a tweet by Pakistan's Minister of Science and Technology, Fawad Hussain, the chief minister also said no matter how hard they try, it cannot attack the unity of this country.

Published: 31st January 2020 04:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2020 04:32 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said elections in Delhi are an internal matter of India and no interference by Pakistan, the biggest sponsor of terrorism, would be tolerated.

Responding to a tweet by Pakistan's Minister of Science and Technology, Fawad Hussain, the chief minister also said no matter how hard Pakistan tries, it cannot attack the unity of this country.

"Narendra Modi ji is the Prime Minister of India. He is my prime minister too.

"The election of Delhi is an internal issue of India and we will not tolerate the interference of the biggest sponsors of terrorism. As much as Pakistan tries, it cannot attack the unity of this country," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

