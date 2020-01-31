Delhi poll: BJP pinning its hopes on fence sitters 

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Citizenship (Amendment) Act and subsequent protests, including the one at Shaheen Bagh, have rearranged the political arithmetic in the national capital.

The turnaround has transformed the assembly elections into a contest to win over the fence-sitters and about 12% Muslim votes, forcing the main players to go back to the drawing board.

According to an internal survey of the BJP, about 30 per cent of electorate in Delhi are still undecided and they may even swing to the saffron fold.

Senior BJP functionaries said till two weeks ago, majority of the electoral population in the city had clarity over their ‘choice’, but they are now confused after the CAA and Shaheen Bagh rhetoric by the party’s key campaigners.

Now, plans are afoot to tap such fence-sitters with an extensive outreach programme to knock at every door.

While the BJP is banking on the sizable floating voters to change its fortune, the Congress is pinning hopes on minority electorate to retain its lost political turf. On the other hand, the ruling AAP is hopeful of retaining about 54% vote share, which it had wrested in the 2015 Assembly poll.

Muslims, who had been voting en bloc for the Congress, shifted their loyalty to the AAP in the last elections. Their presence is noteworthy on 10 Assembly seats, and on six of these, they are in a position to influence the poll outcome.

Unfazed by the calculations of its rivals, the AAP is confident that this vote share is intact. Party leaders said BJP’s bid to polarise the voters will fail as the basic issues of water, electricity and development are resonating with the people.

“We reject this theory of floating voters. AAP will get at least 50% votes in each constituency. It is difficult to say how many seats this number will translate into. But we have been leading the race,” said an office-bearer of AAP.

Despite its landslide win the 2015 Assembly elections, the AAP secured only 26 per cent votes in the 2017 municipal elections and only 18 per cent in the Lok Sabha polls.

This statistics has given hopes to the Congress.

“Based on the voting pattern of Muslims in last Lok Sabha elections, we are hoping that our traditional voter bank (minority) would return,” said a Congress leader.