Delhi polls: BJP pledges Rs 2/kg wheat flour, potable water to every home

Union ministers and BJP leaders Nitin Gadkari C Prakash Javadekar 4th L and Harsh Vardhan 3rd L along with Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari 4th R Vijay Goel Shyam Jaju Ramesh Bidhuri Meenakshi Lekhi and Gautam Gambhir release the 'BJP Sankalp Patra for Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Friday released 'Delhi Sankalp Patra', its manifesto for Delhi Assembly polls, promising good quality wheat flour at Rs 2 per kg for the poor and supply of clean drinking water to every household.

The document was released in presence of Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Prakash Javadekar, Harsh Vardhan, party's Delhi unit president Manoj Tiwari and MPs.

Addressing the media, Gadkari said the party will run the "bullet train" of development in the national capital.

"BJP's history is linked to Delhi. The future of Delhi will be changed by the BJP," he said.

The manifesto said if it forms the government, the party will give wheat flour to the poor at Rs 2 per kg.
 

The manifesto said in line with the Central government's Jal Jeevan Mission, the party will also provide clean drinking water to every household.

Among other promises, the BJP has also promised to implement Central government's flagship schemes Ayushman Bharat and Kisan Samman Nidhi in the national capital.

To boost employment, it will also conduct recruitment on all vacant government posts."When the union government was formed under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the biggest challenge in front of Delhi were air pollution and water pollution. We had decided to rid Delhi of these twin evils," Gadkari said.

He also spoke about 'Namami Gange' program and stated that 6,000 crore was spent on purifying Yamuna.

"We had included 40 rivers and riverines in the 'Namami Gange' program along with river Ganga. The Yamuna was one of the rivers in this program. Around Rs 6,000 crore was spent on purifying the Yamuna whose benefit was accrued to Delhi as well," he added.

Assembly elections will be held in Delhi on February 8 to decide who will rule the national capital for the next five years with the ruling AAP making a determined bid to return to power and the BJP seeking to have a chief minister in the city after 20 years.

The Congress, which has ruled Delhi for 15 successive years, is also making efforts to regain its support base.

Counting of votes will take place on February 11.

