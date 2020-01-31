Home Cities Delhi

Delhi to decide if I’m terrorist or son: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Senior leaders Sanjay Singh and Pankaj Gupta slammed the comments of the BJP MP and also sat on protest outside the office of Election Commission demanding intervention. 

Published: 31st January 2020 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2020 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during an election campaign roadshow ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections, at Model Town in New Delhi on Thursday

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during an election campaign roadshow ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections, at Model Town in New Delhi on Thursday | express

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Responding to BJP leader Parvesh Verma’s remarks labelling him a ‘terrorist’, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday stated that he has been working for the people of Delhi like a son so they can decide if he is a terrorist or not. Senior leaders Sanjay Singh and Pankaj Gupta slammed the comments of the BJP MP and also sat on protest outside the office of Election Commission demanding intervention. 

“In the last five years, these people have made me suffer, there were raids at my residence, my office, and various charges and cases were filed against me. I have tried to be a son to every family in Delhi and take responsibility for my family. I now leave it on the people of Delhi to decide whether they consider me their son, their brother, or a terrorist” said Kejriwal adding that Verma’s remarks upset his parents.

While addressing a rally, Verma had said “In Delhi, many ‘natwarlals’ and terrorists like Kejriwal are hiding. I don’t understand if we should fight with terrorists in Kashmir or with terrorist Kejriwal in Delhi”. 

In a memorandum to the Election Commission, the AAP sought registration of FIRs against Pravesh Verma and Manoj Tiwari, both BJP MPs, for calling Kejriwal a “terrorist”. “The kind of language and words being used by BJP campaigners is not only deplorable but also a slap on the face of the people of Delhi. Unless an exemplary action is taken by the poll panel, the model code of conduct will only remain in books,” Pankaj Gupta wrote.

TAGS
Kejriwal terrorist remark Parvesh Verma BJP Arvind Kejriwal
