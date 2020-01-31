Home Cities Delhi

Failed parties support Shaheen Bagh protest: Union Minister Smriti Irani

There is anger in the entire country that in Shaheen Bagh, AAP and other political parties which had failed to win the 2019 LS elections are supporting the talk of dividing the country,” the Union min

Union Minister Smriti Irani

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  Union Minister Smriti Irani on Thursday claimed that the political parties which failed to win the 2019 Lok Sabha elections are supporting protests like Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, where “anti-national slogans” are being raised. She also alleged that the intention of the Congress was to “break the country”. “There is anger in the entire country that in Shaheen Bagh, AAP and other political parties which had failed to win the 2019 Lok Sabha elections are supporting the talk of dividing the country,” the Union minister said.

Anti-CAA protestors wave the Tricolour as they celebrate the 71st Republic Day at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi on Sunday. Protests have been going on at the site for over a month against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) | Parveen Negi

She alleged that “anti-national slogans are being raised at Shaheen Bagh”, where protests are going on against the Citizenship Amendment Act since the law was passed in Parliament. “Today, on the death anniversary of Bapu, I will only say that even Mahatma Gandhi is being cursed from the platform of Shaheen Bagh. AAP leader Manish Sisodia has given his support to the protesters of Shaheen Bagh,” she claimed.

The Union Minister said she would ask political leaders has their “standard of politics touched so low” that after the defeat in the Lok Sabha polls, they are not able to accept it and “speaking of dividing the country from these platforms”. “They are talking about ‘Jinnah wali azadi’. Countrymen are looking at these things,” she added. To a question on the ongoing ‘Ganga Yatra’ in the state, she said, “It will be my fortune that I will be taking part in it in Rae Bareli and Pratapgarh.” With PTI inputs

