It’s PM Modi vs those backing Shaheen Bagh: Union Home Minister Amit Shah

NEW DELHI: The Assembly polls are a contest between PM Narendra Modi who eliminated terrorists through surgical strikes inside Pakistan and those supporting the Shaheen Bagh protest, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday. Seeking votes for the BJP during an election meeting at Bhatti Mines Sanjay Colony(Chhatarpur), Shah said the refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan have as much right over the country as its other citizens.

“Two forces are face to face in the assembly elections in Delhi. On one side is Prime Minister Narendra Modi who eliminated terrorists through air and surgical strikes inside Pakistan and on the other hand are those supporting Shaheen Bagh. You have to decide whom do you support,” he said.

He said a vote for the BJP in the February 8 polls will ensure security of Delhi and the country. Attacking senior AAP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Shah said the BJP was with thousands of Pakistani refugees living in Delhi’s Sanjay Colony.

