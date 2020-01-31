Jamia firing: Accused to be produced before Juvenile Justice Board

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The man who fired at anti-CAA protestors near Jamia Millia Islamia will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board here on Friday, police said.

The Board will hear the matter around 3 pm, a senior police officer said.

On Thursday, protestors and police personnel faced off against each other near the Jamia Millia Islamia University after the man fired a pistol at a group of anti-CAA protesters, injuring a student before walking away while waving the firearm over his head shouting "Yeh lo Aazadi".

The shooter, who was taken in custody, claimed to be a minor, roamed around Delhi’s Jamia Nagar for three hours and posted three Facebook lives from there.

His bio on Facebook read “... naam hai mera, bio main itna kafi hai, baki samay ane par. Jai Shree Ram (... is my name. This much is sufficient for the bio. Rest when the time comes. Jai Shree Ram).”

In one of his posts, he had challenged one like-minded Hindutva hardliner, “If I had even half the followers that you have, I would have converted Shaheen Bagh into Jallianwala Bagh long ago.”

Before he opened fire on protesters, he shouted, “Yeh lo azaadi”, triggering panic in the area.

(With ENS inputs)