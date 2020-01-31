Home Cities Delhi

Jamia shooting: We gave pen and computer, they gave guns to children, says Delhi CM Kejriwal

The Aam Aadmi Party had alleged that the minor who opened fire was given protection by the BJP as the police did not act on time.

Published: 31st January 2020 01:37 PM

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday urged the BJP and Congress supporters to vote for the Aam Aadmi Party irrespective of their political allegiance, in order to continue the development work in the city.

In a video message, posted on his Twitter handle, Kejriwal said while his party will continue the development works in education and health among others, the opposition parties will stop it if they came to power.

"If you are BJP or Congress supporter, continue supporting your party. But please vote for AAP. I don't want to speak bad of any party but you will agree that in 70 years no party cared about the schools, hospitals and electricity. We worked very hard in the last five years to improve all this. All the developments in education and health will stop if some other party comes to power."

He directly attacked the BJP in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh and the Congress in Punjab, saying they hiked the price of the electricity in their states. "But I made it cheaper for you," he said.

"I came to your help in the last five years and trust me in the coming five years also, I will come to your help. I consider you as a family, irrespective of your political preferences."

Along with the tweet in Hindi, Kejriwal tagged a video in which a Delhi Government school student is seen addressing an IT-Tech conference.

"We have given pens and computers in the hands of children and dreams of entrepreneurship in their eyes! They are giving guns and hate. What do you want to give to your children? Will tell on 8 Feb!," he said.

The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday had alleged that the minor who opened fire was given protection by the BJP as the police did not act on time while he was walking with a gun.

He said the people of the city have to elect the Aam Aadmi Party, "so, press the 'broom' button on February 8".

Broom is the election symbol of the AAP and Delhi is going to polls on February 8.

