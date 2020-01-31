Protests on Gandhi’s death anniversary “to safeguard the Constitution”

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Human chains were formed and the national anthem was recited in various parts of the city on Shaheed Diwas at 5.17 pm, the exact time when Mahatma Gandhi was killed 72 years ago. The protests were called “to safeguard the Constitution” and to oppose the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Swaraj Abhiyan founders Yogendra Yadav and Prashant Bhushan were detained along with about 50 civilians who gathered at Delhi Gate.

They carried posters with slogans saying: “Woh Todenge, Hum Jodenge” (They will break us, we will unite), “Hey Ram” (Oh lord!), “Gandhi hum tere aabhaari hain, inquilab abhi zaari hai” (Gandhi, we are grateful to you, revolution is on). The scheduled time for the formation of a human chain was shifted from 3.30 pm to 5 pm to coincide with the time of Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination. “We will form a human chain and sing the national anthem at 5.17 pm and disperse. Let the Delhi Police do what they wish. If they attempt to detain or arrest us, we shall not resist,” said a message forwarded by the organisers of the protest.

Immediately after they finished with the recitation of the national anthem, they were dragged to detention by a huge force of police and CRPF that had been deployed at the spot. Another set of protesters started gathering at the parking ground near Sector 12 City Centre Mall in Dwarka at 5 pm and made a human chain at 5.17 pm. Later, the rally culminated outside DDA sports complex, Sector 11, Dwarka. The programme had songs and poetry of protest and speeches.

About 200 students from different universities including JNU, DU among others gathered outside Police Headquarters to protest against Delhi Police for being “mute spectators” while one man targetted an anti-CAA protest near Jamia Millia Islamia. They raised slogans against PM Modi, HM Amit Shah and Police Chief Amulya Patnaik.