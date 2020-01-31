Home Cities Delhi

Protests on Gandhi’s death anniversary “to safeguard the Constitution”

Immediately after they finished with the recitation of the national anthem, they were dragged to detention by a huge force of police and CRPF that had been deployed at the spot.

Published: 31st January 2020 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2020 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Students shout slogans during their protest march against the CAA and NRC, near Jamia Millia Islamia in New Delhi on Thursday

Students shout slogans during their protest march against the CAA and NRC, near Jamia Millia Islamia in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Human chains were formed and the national anthem was recited in various parts of the city on Shaheed Diwas at 5.17 pm, the exact time when Mahatma Gandhi was killed 72 years ago. The protests were called “to safeguard the Constitution” and to oppose the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Swaraj Abhiyan founders Yogendra Yadav and Prashant Bhushan were detained along with about 50 civilians who gathered at Delhi Gate.

They carried posters with slogans saying: “Woh Todenge, Hum Jodenge” (They will break us, we will unite), “Hey Ram” (Oh lord!), “Gandhi hum tere aabhaari hain, inquilab abhi zaari hai” (Gandhi, we are grateful to you, revolution is on). The scheduled time for the formation of a human chain was shifted from 3.30 pm to 5 pm to coincide with the time of Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination. “We will form a human chain and sing the national anthem at 5.17 pm and disperse. Let the Delhi Police do what they wish. If they attempt to detain or arrest us, we shall not resist,” said a message forwarded by the organisers of the protest.

Immediately after they finished with the recitation of the national anthem, they were dragged to detention by a huge force of police and CRPF that had been deployed at the spot. Another set of protesters started gathering at the parking ground near Sector 12 City Centre Mall in Dwarka at 5 pm and made a human chain at 5.17 pm. Later, the rally culminated outside DDA sports complex, Sector 11, Dwarka. The programme had songs and poetry of protest and speeches.

About 200 students from different universities including JNU, DU among others gathered outside Police Headquarters to protest against Delhi Police for being “mute spectators” while one man targetted an anti-CAA protest near Jamia Millia Islamia. They raised slogans against PM Modi, HM Amit Shah and Police Chief Amulya Patnaik.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mahatma Gandhi death anniversary CAA protest
India Matters
Chief Economic Advisor KV Subramanian at a press meet on Economic Survey 2018-19 in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Growth has bottomed out, GDP for FY21 seen at 6-6.5%: Economic Survey
Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of State Bank of India (Photo | Reuters)
India cannot afford to grow at a rate lower than 8 percent: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar
President Ram Nath Kovind delivering a speech in the Central Hall of Parliament. (Photo | Youtube videograb)
CAA 'historic', it has fulfilled Gandhi ji's wish: President Ram Nath Kovind
Rangers Women FC signed the 29-year-old national team forward Ngangom Bala Devi for 18 months. (Photo | Twitter)
Hope more players will follow me to Europe: Bala Devi on her Rangers FC stint

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
More than just Thalinomics: Economic Survey highlights with ISB Prof Prasanna Tantri
Non-swimmer pet lover jumps into well to rescue dog
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp