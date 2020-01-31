Suspected cases of Coronavirus in RML hospital found to be negative

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The three men who were kept at a specially created isolation ward at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in the national capital over suspect of coronavirus, according to hospital authorities have been tested negative. “Their samples were sent for testing to National Institute of Virology (NIV) Pune and they tested negative. The patients were discharged on Thursday,” said a hospital official. The three patients, residents of Delhi-NCR belt aged 24, 34 and 48 came back from China and were having symptoms similar to novel coronavirus.

The three men had self-reported at the Centre-run hospital, designated to deal with such cases, on Monday with complaints of respiratory trouble and fever. In the wake of the virus, AIIMS and RML have come up with separate dedicated isolation wards where patients found suspect is to be admitted. So far 38 samples from all over India have been tested at the Pune laboratory.

As part of the preparedness, India has also increased the number of airports which shall conduct thermal screening of passengers to from seven to 21. The new airports where thermal screening will be done include those at Gaya, Guwahati, Vizag, Varanasi, Goa, Bhubaneshwar and Lucknow. The Health Ministry has also made four more laboratories functional other than the NIVPune for testing samples. The four lab facilities for testing samples have been made functional at Alleppey, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Mumbai.