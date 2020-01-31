Home Cities Delhi

The Untold  stories 

Stories Curator Meena Vari talks about the exhibition The Sundry Effect: The stories we are… and the idea behind it

Published: 31st January 2020 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2020 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

art

The Untold  stories

By Express News Service

About the term ‘narrative’, French philosopher Roland Barthes had said that “it is present at all times, in all places, in all societies; indeed narrative starts with the very history of mankind; there is not, there has never been anywhere, any people without narratives; all classes, all human groups have their stories.” Bringing out such untold ordinary stories that haven’t been given any significance historically or in our times today is The Sundry Effect: The stories we are…, an ongoing exhibition at Bikaner House. Organised by Gallery Ragini and curated by Meena Vari, the exhibition showcases 15 artists.

Talking about the show, the gallerist Nidhi Jain from Gallery Ragini said, “The Sundry Effects… was envisioned by Vari to evoke a response on the stories in the shadows, lost pieces of history or contemporary issues that are conveniently put on the back burner. I am so moved by the reaction of the artists who have come forward with deeply emotive and thought-provoking translations of the sundry effects.” Shedding light on the idea behind the show, Vari, has also been curating works of Indian Contemporary Art in India and abroad since 2008, said, “The idea behind the exhibition is to put together some of the stories that was a part of our history but were lost.

Also, some works talk about the stories of the present time,” said Vari, adding, “These are the story trails that chart out our realities today, from the farmer- related stories by Thukral and Tagra, climatic collapse by Vivek Vilasini, the ayahs who left India after Independence by Cathy Lane, the 100 portraits of the Kashmiris by Veer Munshi to the story highlighting Varanasi by Gigi Scaria, amongst others. The show juxtaposes the dust of Delhi with eclectic portraits, interspersed in the show are sound installation, painting, sculpture, photography and film works.”

The selected artists have been working on narratives of the past or by creating new ones. Vari, who has been studying their work and selected the ones on display, said, “If I have selected Madhu Venugopalan from Kerala, it is because I have seen his work for the past 10 years. Similarly, Veer Munshi has been talking about Kashmir and how the Pandits had to leave. All his work revolves around memory and he is trying to bring those stories out. Lastly, Vivek Vilasini, who has worked along the lines of memories and housing memories, is the result of a month-long work.” AT: Bikaner House, Pandara Road, New Delh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Roland Barthes Nidhi Jain Gallery Ragini The Sundry Effects
India Matters
Chief Economic Advisor KV Subramanian at a press meet on Economic Survey 2018-19 in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Growth has bottomed out, GDP for FY21 seen at 6-6.5%: Economic Survey
Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of State Bank of India (Photo | Reuters)
India cannot afford to grow at a rate lower than 8 percent: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar
President Ram Nath Kovind delivering a speech in the Central Hall of Parliament. (Photo | Youtube videograb)
CAA 'historic', it has fulfilled Gandhi ji's wish: President Ram Nath Kovind
Rangers Women FC signed the 29-year-old national team forward Ngangom Bala Devi for 18 months. (Photo | Twitter)
Hope more players will follow me to Europe: Bala Devi on her Rangers FC stint

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
More than just Thalinomics: Economic Survey highlights with ISB Prof Prasanna Tantri
Non-swimmer pet lover jumps into well to rescue dog
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp