Two-time Congress councillor, former DUSU president joins BJP

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress councillor Neetu Chaudhary and former president of Delhi University Student Union (DUSU) Manish Chaudhary joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday in the presence of party’s vice president Shyam Jaju. Party leaders termed the induction an important development as Neetu represents Sarita Vihar municipal ward, which comes under Okhla Assembly seat.

Olympian wrestler Jai Prakash also came to saffron fold along with the duo.

“Three leaders were earlier with Congress. After their entry, BJP is expecting to spring a surprise in Okhla,” said an office-bearer of the state BJP. Speaking at the joining ceremony, Jaju said that our family is expanding because people are looking forward for their better future in the saffron party.

“Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is standing with Shaheen Bagh but BJP is standing with the development of Delhi. There are many areas like Sarita Vihar, Jasola, Jaitpur Khadar Friend’s Colony where people are facing difficulties because of the ongoing protest in Shaheen Bagh under Kejriwal’s protection,” he said.

Present on the occasion were Rajya Sabha MP and former Delhi BJP chief Vijay Goel, and Kaisarganj MP Bhusan Sharan Singh.

“Delhi’s people are watching everything that who work for developing the state and who is leading Delhi towards destruction. Those who are conspiring to break the country never come under the purview of development. The people of the national capital are standing with patriots,” added Jaju.Training his guns on Kejriwal, Goel said that he had misled the people of Delhi by talking about corruption free politics and came to power in the city.

“Kejriwal used to say that for those persons who found to be involved in corruption, crime, bad character and communalism, the doors of Aam Admi Party will be closed for them, but today most of the candidates of AAP have serious criminal cases registered on them,” he said.