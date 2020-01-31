Home Cities Delhi

We are not doing 'tukde tukde', government is doing so: Senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar

The former Union minister hailed the women leading the protests in Shaheen Bagh, saying they have been staging the sit-in braving the cold and fighting for India and the Constitution.

Published: 31st January 2020 08:39 AM

Mani Shankar Aiyar

Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar on Thursday accused the Modi government of playing divisive politics, saying “we are not doing tukde tukde”, but “it is the ruling dispensation which is doing so”. The former Union minister hailed the women leading the protests in Shaheen Bagh, saying they have been staging the sit-in braving the cold and fighting for India and the Constitution.

The women are being threatened and called antinational but these women are saying “India is ours, the Constitution is ours and the Tiranga is our flag,” Aiyar said at a press conference organised at the conclusion of former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha’s ‘Gandhi Shanti Yatra’ against government’s policies.“We are not doing tukde tukde, it is this government that is doing tukde tukde,” he said. Aiyar said those standing up against the government, including himself, were being called “pro-Pakistan” by the BJP, when actually they are committed to save the country.

Sinha accused the Uttar Pradesh government of “state-sponsored” violence against people protesting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.“I have been in that party (BJP), they are cowards,” the leader of Rashtra Manch claimed. Pawan Varma, who was expelled from the JD (U) on Wednesday, said divisive politics is being played in the country for political gains. “We have to fight as Indians,” he asserted. With agency inputs

POLICE CONDUCT ASSESSMENT OF SHAHEEN BAGH FEASIBILITY TO CONDUCT POLLS

The Delhi Police has conducted an assessment to ascertain the feasibility of holding elections at Shaheen Bagh, officials said on Thursday. Special Commissioner (Intelligence) Praveer Ranjan said the assessment was done at the highest level to ensure polling in the area is completed smoothly. The chief electoral officer and the Election Commission have reviewed the situation. Alternative routes have been planned for the movement of election officials and material, Ranjan said.

