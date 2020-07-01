Decomposed body of 80-year-old found at house in Delhi's Malviya Nagar

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A decomposed body of an 80-year-old woman was found at her house in Malviya Nagar, the police said on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Rajrani Gulati, who was living alone on the second floor of a building.

The police the woman was diabetic. The victim’s one son, Rajesh Gulati (55), along with his family resides on the top floor of the same building, the police said. Her other son stays in Chirag Delhi.

Delhi Commission for Woman (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal has issued a notice to the Delhi Police to investigate the matter. She also asked for a copy of the FIR, and directed the police to find any kind out if she was tortured or had faced any kind of cruelty by anyone in her family or others.

The police were alerted about a foul smell coming from the house on Sunday. "On the second floor of the house, the body of the woman was found on a sofa," DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said. The room was bolted from inside and the police had to break the latch of the door to enter, they said.

The post-mortem was conducted at the AIIMS and the report is yet to come. Once the report comes, the exact cause of death will be ascertained. The body has been handed over to family members, the police added. Last week, Rajesh visited his sister's house in Madangir. He started feeling unwell and got himself admitted to Mehta Hospital in Madangir for two to three days, police said.