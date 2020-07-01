STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Northeast Delhi riots: Police files charge sheet against nine in three cases

The charge sheets were filed on Monday before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vinod Kumar Gautam for the alleged murder of Hamza, Aamin and Bhure Ali.

Delhi riots

Protesters during clashes in north-east Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has filed three charge sheets against nine persons for allegedly bludgeoning three people to death in three separate cases during riots in north-east Delhi in February.

Though police said that nine Muslim persons had died in Ganga Vihar/ Bhagirathi Vihar area on February 25 and 26, the charge sheets have been filed in relation to only three deaths as the investigation in the matter is on.

"During the investigation, it has been established that a group of Hindus comprising of accused persons - Jatin Sharma, Rishabh Chaudhary, Vivek Panchal, Lokesh Solanki, Pankaj Sharma, Prince, Sumit Chaudhary, Ankit Chaudhary and Himanshu Thakur, along with other identified and unidentified rioters - became active in Ganga Vihar/ Bhagirathi Vihar area since the morning of February 25 to 26 midnight and bludgeoned nine Muslim persons to death and injured several persons in Bhagirathi Vihar and other area," police said in all the three charge sheets.

The final reports were filed under various sections including 147, 148 and 149 (related to rioting), 302 (murder), 201 (destruction of evidence) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

The court put up the charge sheets for consideration on July 13.

In the first case, on February 26, one Hamza was killed by the rioters while he was coming from Mustafabad to Bhagirathi Vihar about 9.15 PM, police said.

He was then thrown in sewage near E Block Bhagirathi Vihar.

An FIR was lodged in this regard at Gokalpuri police station, in North East Delhi on March 3, it said.

In the second case, one Aamin was killed and thrown into a sewage on February 25 by the rioters near  C Block Bhagirathi Vihar.

In the third case, one Bhure Ali was killed near C block Bhagirathi Vihar on February 26.

