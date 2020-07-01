STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Pinjra Tod member, held for north-east Delhi riots, to be given legal access: Tihar Jail to HC

The prison authorities also said they have no objection to another member Natasha Narwal sourcing books from outside, provided the material does not infract jail rules.

Published: 01st July 2020 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2020 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Tihar Jail

Tihar Jail (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Tihar Jail authorities told the Delhi High Court on Tuesday efforts will be made to provide a Pinjra Tod group woman member, arrested in a case related to the communal violence in north-east Delhi earlier this year, legal interviews with her lawyer for 30 minutes, twice a week, via video conferencing.

The prison authorities also said they have no objection to Pinjra Tod (Break the Cage) group member Natasha Narwal sourcing books from outside, provided the material does not infract any provision of the jail rules.

The submissions were made by Delhi government standing counsel (criminal) Rahul Mehra, representing Tihar Jail authorities, in response to Narwal’s plea that she be provided books and reading material to complete her M.Phil as also 30-minute legal interviews twice a week with her lawyer via video conferencing.

Mehra assured the court that subject to adjustments which maybe required, efforts would be made for two video conferencing facilities of 30 minutes each for Narwal. As per the jail manual, an undertrial is allowed 10 minutes of legal interview with his/her counsel twice a week.

Justice C Hari Shankar said: "This litigation has ended on a happy note. The petition is disposed of." The court also placed on record its appreciation for proactive approach of Mehra which well deserves the status of senior standing counsel (criminal).

Natasha Narwal lodged in Tihar jail

Natasha Narwal, lodged in Tihar jail along with another JNU student and member of the group, Devangana Kalitha, was arrested by the Delhi Police on May 23 in connection with a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in north-east Delhi’s Jafrabad area in February. On May 24, they were granted bail by the trial court in the case, but moments later the police crime branch had moved an application seeking to interrogate them and formally arrest them in a separate case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pinjra Tod Natasha Narwal Delhi riots Northeast Delhi violence
India Matters
A worker of Secunderabad Cantonment Board spraying disinfectant on a tree at Mahindra Hills in Hyderabad. (File photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Many Covid patients dying in transit as private hospitals deny admission in Telangana
For representational purposes (Photo | Vincent Pulickal/EPS)
45.8 million women missing in India: UN report
Priority to high-risk patients, Covid warriors when vaccine is ready: PM
For representational purposes (File Phone| AFP)
Local apps go viral as Chinese ones take a hit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp