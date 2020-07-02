Delhi govt to launch massive 17-day plantation drive from July 10

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday said the city government will launch a massive 17-day campaign from July 10 to plant 31 lakh plants, trees and shrubs across the national capital to reduce pollution.

The campaign, 'Plant Trees, Save Environment (podhe lagao prayavaran bachao)', will be launched from the National Highway 20 near ITO.

The plantation drive is expected to increase the city's green area from 325 square kilometres at present to 350 sq km by 2021, Rai said during a digital press conference.

"The Centre has set a target of planting 15 lakh plants, trees and shrubs in Delhi. Our target is more than double of that," he said.