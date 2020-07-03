STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cancer care facility urges patients to stay in touch via digital medium

The hospital is using screening questionnaires every time a patient comes for online or offline check-up to get updated information on the case.

Published: 03rd July 2020 07:37 AM

By Express News Service

While many cancer patients are skeptical to visit hospitals in this pandemic to continue their treatment procedure, Paras Hospital Gurugram has urged the patients to stay in touch with the oncologists at least through digital mediums. The hospital has now formed the Paras Cancer Centre facility with adequate screening and prevention measures.

Dr (Col) R Ranga Rao, Chairman of Paras Cancer Centre, says, “To make the treatment procedure more precise, the hospital has divided the cancer patients into three categories: High priority (Curative Intent), Medium priority and Low priority (Palliative Intent). High priority includes patients whose condition is life threatening or clinically unstable and/or where the planned treatment is likely to result in a significant benefit. The medium priority includes patients whose condition is serious, but a short delay in treatment can be considered. And the last, Low priority includes patients whose condition is stable so treatment can be delayed.”

The hospital is using screening questionnaires every time a patient comes for online or offline check-up to get updated information on the case. Signs boards depicting indications of symptomatic patients have also been put on the hospital premises to alert the Health Care Workers. All the patients admitted to the IPD or coming for OPD consultations are routed through the Emergency Room, and are screened.

“Regular Virtual Tumor Boards are being held to have the best solution to the patients’ problems. Staff is being trained and treatment is changed only if it doesn’t alter the result. Moreover, surgery, radiation therapy and chemotherapy are being done only when necessary and with extreme caution,” says Rao.

