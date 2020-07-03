STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi to unfold remote teaching, learning plan

The teachers will tie up with the SMCs to reach out to all parents to learn about the learning and well-being of every child.

Published: 03rd July 2020 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2020 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

online classes, teachers, digital classroom

A teacher taked online class for school students (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Starting next week the Delhi government with the help of School Management Committees (SMCs) will launch an initiative to make online teaching available to all sections of students.

“At the core of our approach is reaching out and forming a link between teachers and students. Our teachers will reach out to their students through WhatsApp or regular phone calls. Light assignments leading to regular feedback would be given,” said Manish Sisodia, Deputy CM.

The government will introduce a comprehensive remote-teaching-learning plan for all classes from KG to XII. The aim is to minimize the academic loss of students.

The teachers will tie up with the SMCs to reach out to all parents to learn about the learning and well-being of every child. The teachers will also take feedback through phone calls from those who do not have smart phones.

The learning-teaching method will be divided into three sectors.

“From KG to Class 8, the teachers will send daily worksheets and activities to promote reading, writing, understanding, basic numeracy and also on happiness curriculum. The class IX-X students will be provided subject-specific worksheets and contents. For class XI and XII students, live online classes for up to two hours will be held daily in 12 subjects,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi government School Management Committees
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS) (Photo |
Delhi sees significant dip in Covid-19 positivity rate in last 10 days
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
70-year-old infected mom kicked out of home in Andhra Pradesh
The crocodile being hung by villagers in Kaladapalli. (Photo| EPS)
Odisha villagers hang crocodile, throw dinner party of its meat
Emami Group chairperson RS Agarwal (Photo | PTI)
Emami fumes after HUL changes men's fairness cream to 'Glow & Handsome'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp