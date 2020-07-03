Delhi to unfold remote teaching, learning plan

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Starting next week the Delhi government with the help of School Management Committees (SMCs) will launch an initiative to make online teaching available to all sections of students.

“At the core of our approach is reaching out and forming a link between teachers and students. Our teachers will reach out to their students through WhatsApp or regular phone calls. Light assignments leading to regular feedback would be given,” said Manish Sisodia, Deputy CM.

The government will introduce a comprehensive remote-teaching-learning plan for all classes from KG to XII. The aim is to minimize the academic loss of students.

The teachers will tie up with the SMCs to reach out to all parents to learn about the learning and well-being of every child. The teachers will also take feedback through phone calls from those who do not have smart phones.

The learning-teaching method will be divided into three sectors.

“From KG to Class 8, the teachers will send daily worksheets and activities to promote reading, writing, understanding, basic numeracy and also on happiness curriculum. The class IX-X students will be provided subject-specific worksheets and contents. For class XI and XII students, live online classes for up to two hours will be held daily in 12 subjects,” he said.