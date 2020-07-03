Kejriwal hands over Rs 1 crore cheque to family of LNJP doctor who died battling COVID-19

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: CM Arvind Kejriwal on Friday met the family members of doctor Aseem Gupta who died fighting COVID-19 and handed over a cheque of Rs 1 crore as ex-gratia to them. Kejriwal termed late Gupta as a “people’s doctor’’ and said it was the duty of the government to support the families of those people who sacrificed their lives for others.

“Met with the family of Late Dr Aseem Gupta ji who lost his life to Coronavirus. We cannot do anything to bring back the “People’s Doctor”, but it is our duty to support families of those who lay down their lives for us. An ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore was given to the family today,” Kejriwal tweeted.

Rs 1crore is being given by the Delhi government to all its employees who died due to coronavirus while discharging their duties as frontline warriors. Aseem Gupta, a consultant anaesthesiologist at the state-run LNJP hospital, had contracted COVID-19. He tested positive on June 6 when he had mild symptoms and was shifted to a quarantine facility. His symptoms aggravated on June 7.

