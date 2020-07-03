UCMS teachers’ body writes to Centre over shortage of faculty

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Facing dearth of over more than 200 doctors, University College of Medical Sciences Teachers’ Association of GTB Hospital has written to Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and L-G seeking redressal to issue.

This is the second letter addressed within a week. “We the faculty of UCMS Delhi would like to bring to your attention the shortfall of more than 200 doctors (100 faculty and 100 senior residents) in the University associated with Covid designated GTB Hospital in East Delhi,” read the letter.

The faculty members also said that they have written Vice-Chancellor several times but it is work in progress.