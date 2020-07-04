STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After over three months, capital all set to reopen Dilli Haats, Garden of Five Senses from July 4

The Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation said all preparations to ensure social distancing and other measures for the safety of visitors.

Dilli Haat, Delhi tourism

To attract more visitors, entry to the Delhi Tourism sites will be free for the first 15 days. (Photo | deepchatter.com)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After more than three months, all three Dilli Haats and the Garden of Five Senses in the city are set to reopen for visitors from Saturday as the government decided to ease restrictions COVID-19 lockdown restrictions. To attract more visitors, entry to the Delhi Tourism sites will be free for the first 15 days.

The Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) said all preparations to ensure social distancing and other measures for the safety of visitors, stall owners, and staff were being done as per the guidelines of the Central government. 

“Offering the choicest respite for Delhiites and much-needed remobilisation for artisans and craftsmen, the Delhi Tourism is reopening all three Dilli Haats at INA Market, Janakpuri and Pitampura, Nature Bazaar, the Garden of Five Senses, Azad Hind Gram and Guru Tegh Bahadur Memorial from July 4. Entry to all properties will be free for the first 15 days to encourage footfall,” said an official of the department.

Sanjay Goel, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO), DTTDC, said the corporation urges visitors to strictly adhere to the safety measures and protocols of the Government to prevent the spread of COVID-19. “We have always been proud to be a conducive space for Indian heritage and creativity.

Our properties have evolved as an integral part of the city, from offering the ecological and artistic richness of Garden of Five Senses to offering the visitors a chance to take home pleasant experiences and handmade items at the haats, that belong to perhaps the largest living art and craft tradition in the world. We urge all visitors to strictly adhere to the safety measures and protocols the Government has set,” he said.

Wearing face mask mandatory for visitors

Sanjay Goel, CEO of DTTDC, said  wearing a face mask would be mandatory for every visitor. “We have made thermal screening for the visitors coming to our sites. We will ensure daily sanitisation and disinfection of the premises. The adequate arrangement is being for hand sanitisation,” he said

