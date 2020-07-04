STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Humanitarian issue: HC asks JNU to let student, wife stay in hostel as khap panchayat opposes marriage

'It is a question of temporary shelter,' Justice Najmi Waziri said to the JNU which relented and agreed to let the couple stay at the hostel room allotted to the student.

Published: 04th July 2020 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2020 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday came to the aid of a couple, one of them a student of JNU, whose marriage was opposed by khap panchayat and had nowhere else to stay except the varsity hostel, by asking the university to make a concession in the instant case.

“It is a humanitarian issue. It is a question of temporary shelter,” Justice Najmi Waziri said to the JNU which relented and agreed to let the couple stay at the hostel room allotted to the student — Deepak Kumar.

Central government standing counsel Monika Arora said in court that in the peculiar circumstances of the case, where the khap panchayat was opposed to the couple’s marriage, the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic and they having no place else to stay, they can stay in the hostel room allotted to the petitioner.

In view of the statement by the lawyer for JNU, the petitioner’’s counsel — Abhik Chimni — agreed not to press the petition, which had also challenged the varsity’’s June 8 circular which said the university would remain closed for the time being and directed students to return to their homes.

ALSO WATCH:

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi High Court Coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus in India JNU
India Matters
A COVID-19 patient being taken to a hospital at Fancy bazaar area in Guwahati Friday July 3 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi institute claims to 'cure' Covid through cosmic sound therapy
For representational purposes
Ayurveda for Covid patients? Clinical trials show positive results
Staff members dispose of PPE kit waste in LNJP Hospital. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PPE, masks, gloves: Covid-19 waste leads to environmental problem
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp