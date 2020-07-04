Humanitarian issue: HC asks JNU to let student, wife stay in hostel as khap panchayat opposes marriage

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday came to the aid of a couple, one of them a student of JNU, whose marriage was opposed by khap panchayat and had nowhere else to stay except the varsity hostel, by asking the university to make a concession in the instant case.

“It is a humanitarian issue. It is a question of temporary shelter,” Justice Najmi Waziri said to the JNU which relented and agreed to let the couple stay at the hostel room allotted to the student — Deepak Kumar.

Central government standing counsel Monika Arora said in court that in the peculiar circumstances of the case, where the khap panchayat was opposed to the couple’s marriage, the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic and they having no place else to stay, they can stay in the hostel room allotted to the petitioner.

In view of the statement by the lawyer for JNU, the petitioner’’s counsel — Abhik Chimni — agreed not to press the petition, which had also challenged the varsity’’s June 8 circular which said the university would remain closed for the time being and directed students to return to their homes.

ALSO WATCH: